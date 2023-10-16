The Super Eagles defeated Mozambique 3-2 in an international friendly on Monday evening at Estádio Municipal de Albufeira.

It was their first win in a friendly match since they beat Egypt 1-0 in a pre-Africa Cup of Nations friendly on March 26, 2019, dating back to 1,665 days ago.

José Peseiro made a series of changes to the side that started against Saudi Arabia with only Francis Uzoho and Bruno Onyemaechi retaining their places.

Mozambique raced into the lead through Sporting Lisbon forward Geny Catamo in the 7th minute.

Terem Moffi restored parity for the Super Eagles in the 19th minute when he showed alertness to tuck the ball in from a rebound shot.

Onyeka who had been having his shooting practice since the start of the encounter got his name on the scoresheet to give Nigeria the lead with a powerful shot at minute 30.

Mozambique was reduced to 10-men in the 38th minute after Edmilson Dove was adjudged to have fouled Joe Aribo who was through on goal.

Moses will give Nigeria a two-goal advantage just before half time from the penalty spot.

Faisal Bangal pulled one back for the Mambas, ten minutes after the start of the first half from a set piece which turned out to be the final goal of the encounter

The Super Eagles next face Lesotho and Zimbabwe in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.