From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group, Southern Kaduna Youth and Students Forum (SKYSF), has appealed to President Bola Tinubu and Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani to appoint Kaduna native Dr Abdulmalik Durunguwa as a replacement for Nasir El-Rufai for the ministerial job.

The former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, had since tendered his resignation for the ministerial appointment following controversy surrounding his nomination over security issues.

In a statement by the National Secretary of the Forum, Comrade Peter Anto, it noted that Southern Kaduna had in the

last eight years been deprived of federal representation with regards to ministerial appointments.

The statement further noted that during the last administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, and former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, all ministerial appointments for Kaduna State went to the Northern part of the State as against the spirit of fairness, justice and equity.

“We are appealing to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state, on behalf of the entire youths of Southern Kaduna on the need to nominate and appoint one of our very best son of the soil, father to many, philanthropist per excellence, an embodiment of kindness and an encyclopedia of knowledge in person of Dr. Abdullmalik Durunguwa as a minister of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“It is unarguably true that Dr. Abdullmalik Durunguwa being a dedicated party man has contributed enormously to the emergence and successes of his party the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the State and Nigeria at large and stands tall in the ranks of members deserving of being appointed as Minister of the federal republic of Nigeria representing Kaduna State.

“It is also important to mention that Dr Abdullmalik Durunguwa had served as the Executive secretary, Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency and is currently a federal commissioner with the National Population Commission and has contributed to the revitalization of the commission through his commitment to hardwork and innovations.

“We e are confident that Dr. Abdullmalik Durunguwa has the wherewithal to pilot the affairs of any ministry if appointed.

“While we are urging President Tinubu to consider appointing Dr. Abdullmalik Durunguwa as minister of the federal republic of Nigeria, we are also appealing to Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani to support this noble call by forwarding Dr Abdullmlik Durunguwa’s nomination to the President for considerations,” the statement said.