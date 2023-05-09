From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reiterated its call for a sit-at-home on May 30 to commemorate people of the South East who died on course of Biafra struggle.

According to a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, there would be no movement of air and road transport, and all businesses premises, including schools, he said, are requested to shutdown.

“We remember those who died in the Nigeria genocidal war against Biafra, the mothers and fathers bombed in the market places, hospitals, churches, and those children that the Nigeria government starved to their early death. We cannot forget them till eternity.

“We also remember the victims of the Atlantic Ocean, Mediterranean Sea, and Sahara desert who died on the way to Europe in an attempt to escape the draconian and wicked economic and political policies against Biafrans by the Nigeria State.

“We must remember those who died in slave chains and in tortures from slave masters hands, those thrown over board, and those that preferred death than to be taken as slaves. We remember them all.

“We remember our eternal leader Ikemba Nnewi, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Philip Efiong, Frank Opigo Okon Ndem, Achuzie, Bruce Mayrock, Christian aid workers, Biafra aid volunteers, and many others whose contributions are the reason we are alive today.”

Also remembered, Powerful said, are IPOB members who were murdered during peaceful protests and rallies, those murdered in Aba, Onitsha, Asaba, Igweocha, Enugu, Nkpor, Ebonyi in cold blood by murderous Nigeria Army at the resident of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu in 2017.

“We remember our Ikonso and other gallant ESN volunteers who were murdered by Nigeria State because they were defending our land against state sponsored terrorism. We also remember Lolo Sally Israel Okwu Kanu, whose lives were cut short from the shocks they received when the Nigeria Army invaded, murdered, and desecrated their palace.”

Powerful said the sit-at-home would be from 6am to 6pm.

“Biafrans in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria are encouraged to join the seat-at-home order on that day.”

But he advised all those observing the directive to avoid endangering their lives or their businesses by engaging in unlawful activities.