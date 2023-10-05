From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), yesterday, condemned the use of fighter jet by the Military to bombard Igbo land in the guise of fighting gunmen in their hideouts in Anambra and Imo states.

MASSOB also reiterated the demand for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, insisting that his release would douse security tension in Igbo land.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) had last week, confirmed that its’ fighter jet under the Air Component of Operation UDO KA II, on Tuesday, September 26, bombarded several hideouts belonging to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN), at Orsumughu in Anambra and Ihube in Imo state.

But reacting to the military operation, MASSOB under the leadership of Uchenna Madu, described it as hypocritical and another dimension of political ethnic cleansing of Ndigbo by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government led by President Bola Tinubu.

MASSOB in a statement issued in Enugu by its National Director of Information, Edeson Samuel,said:“Ndigbo are not surprised that Bola Ahmed TInubu has reawakened and follows the footstep of his predecessor and master, General Mohammadu Buhari, by making sure that Ndigbo and Igbo land will become irrelevant in this geographical entity called Nigeria.”

Describing the action as a clear evidence and true manifestation of pathological hatred and jealousy against Igbo nation by some parts of the country, the group observed that,“the biased Federal Government of Nigeria has entered into negotiation with the Northern Nigeria based Islamic terrorist bandit groups.

“These are well known and globally recognized terrorist groups that have raped, kidnapped and committed open and brazen genocide against Christian communities and villages in northern regions of Nigeria.

“They have destroyed many homes and displaced the inhabitants of the native lands in their quest for Islamic religious occupation; still the Nigeria government is negotiating with them instead of getting them arrested.

“Though MASSOB does not support any form of criminality or violent agitation, we also do not support the use of military jet fighters to bombard and destroy Igbo land. Bombing the so called hideouts of the unknown gunmen will never yield any positive result; you can never get peace by bombing or killing the people.

“MASSOB wishes to remind the Nigeria state that a self determination ideology hatched can never be abandoned irrespective of the pressures from the oppressor.

“No amount of military bombardment of villages and communities in Igbo land can stop Biafra actualization and restoration because God, history and humanity are on our side. Biafra revolution is indestructible.”