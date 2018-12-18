The election is just to elect a leader that will rule the country and make the country a better place for us all. Vera Wisdom-Bassey Pastor Chukwuemeka Williams of Great Gospel Charismatic Ministry, Ishashi, Lagos, has called on political leaders to allow 2019 poll to be a credible one, saying that if the election is credible, Nigeria will be a better place for all Nigerians. 2019: INEC assures of credible election in Taraba Why is it difficult for the church to call erring political leaders to order? Actually, most of the ministers like our fathers who have been long in the ministry, should be agents of change in this country, and not going to Aso Rock to demand money from our leaders, because God called them into the ministry to change the society, therefore their task is not limited to the church alone but the country as well.

Nigerians leaders will respect them and listen to them. So, our big fathers in the church should influence leadership in the country. But today, what we see is that they too have been corrupted by these political leaders who should respect them. If they (pastors) are not corrupt the leadership of this country should have gone to them to seek advice on the way forward for the country, but they have collected money from Aso Rock and for this reasons, they cannot correct them. A prophet does not go to the King, but a King goes to the prophet. These pastors should give political office holders good counsel but by what they are doing, they don’t have the courage to correct whatever ill they (political leaders) are getting themselves involved in. So, how can corruption be eradicated from Nigeria? When you talk about corruption, it will take God’s intervention to eradicate this from our country, because the church too is corrupt, and because they (pastors) too go for the national cake, they cannot do anything right. It is only God’s intervention that can save us. But we need God fearing people in this nation to be in leadership position.