Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Taraba State, has assured the people that with or without the Electoral Act bill being signed into law, the Commission would deliver free, fair, credible and acceptable elections in the state.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Alhaji Baba Abah Yusuf, gave the assurance, on Monday, in Jalingo, at the opening of Election Monitoring and Support Centre (EMSC) state training.

Yusuf said that the commission has the onerous goal of delivering an election that would be generally acceptable because its level of credibility and was highly committed to anything that would enhance the achievement of the goal.

“Let me assure you that the success of the general elections is not dependent on the Electoral Act.

“Whether the Act is signed into law or otherwise, I can assure you that the commission is poised to deliver free fair and very credible elections that would be generally acceptable and respected.

“I need to assure all the players that the commission would provide a neutral playing ground for all participants in the process. That is why we are having training as such”, he said.

The REC said that EMSC, was introduced as a “tool into the electoral system to plan, monitor, implement and support the commission from reactive mode or crisis mode to a proactive mode in the election project”.

He said the training was aimed at bringing the officers to be on the same page with latest innovations in the electoral process and the commission as part of efforts to ensure credible elections.

Our correspondent reports that the workshop draws participants from the sixteen local government areas of the state and the development areas, including women and youths as well.