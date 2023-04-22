From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

An associate of President Muhammadu Buhari Danbilki Kwamanda has expressed regret that a majority of Nigerians who were hurt by the policies of the administration might not forgive President

President Muhammadu Buhari at his speech during the Sallah homage had pleaded with Nigerians sayings that,“There is no doubt that I hurt some people and I wish you would pardon me and those that think I hurt them so much, please pardon me”

Kwanmanda while speaking during an interview session with the members of the Kano Correspondent chapel on Saturday in Kano, however believed that though some Nigerians may forgive the president as he had prayed, a majority would it hard to forget or forgive the hardships inflicted on them by the cashless policy, the long fuel queues, banditry on the highways and the rest of the unfavourable policies of the government.

Kwamanda affirmed that the administration veered off from its original character as a government of the poor and the ordinary people.

Speaking further, he implored the President elect, Ahmed Bola Tinubu to erase the thought of wooing the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to the All Progressives Congress, saying Kwankwaso represented a disaster to any political party that he joins.

He recalled that in all his previous political stop-over in different political parties, Kwankwaso spelled crisis, internal quibbles and in- fighting with these parties, adding that Kwankwaso has a self centered political character which places above his fellow party men.

He threatened that if, however the president – elect proceeded with the idea of woeeing Kwankwaso as is being speculated, they as members of the All Progressive Congress in the state would fight the idea to a standstill irrespective of its consequences on the party.

He also cautioned the president – elect and the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress against any attempt to zone the position of the senate president away from the North while urging the party leadership against being swayed by the opposition to a Muslim- Muslim – Muslim ticket.

He said that this was not the first time where the top leadership of the National Assembly was occupied by legislators from the same religious faith, recalling that while Jonathan was the President, David Mark was the senate president and his deputy was also a Christian.

According to him, the leadership of the All Progressive Congress should support Senator Barau Jilbrin from Kano State for the position given his experience and maturity and also given the fact that he is the most popular choice among his peers. End