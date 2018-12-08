Mohamed Salah’s imperious hat-trick helped Liverpool equal their club-record run of 17 unbeaten Premier League matches with a 4-0 win at Bournemouth.

Liverpool’s supporters hailed their “Egyptian king” for taking his personal tally to 10 league goals as Jurgen Klopp’s men matched that record run of the class of 2008.

Salah’s second goal proved a study in perseverance over play-acting, the 26-year-old refusing to go down under a naughty challenge from Steve Cook – before drilling home in style.

The beaten Cook stepped his studs on Salah’s Achilles in a clear act of desperation, but not even that foul could deny the Liverpool hitman.

Cook’s day turned from bad to worse when he turned Andrew Robertson’s low cross into his own net, before being bamboozled by Salah as the rampant forward completed his treble.

Liverpool’s Premier League run without defeat includes the 4-0 home win over Brighton that concluded last season.

Klopp’s 2018 Reds could now set an outright Premier League club-record run should they avoid defeat against bitter rivals Manchester United at Anfield on December 16.

James Milner toasted his 500th Premier League appearance in helping Liverpool secure their seventh away win of the campaign.

The Anfield men tiptoed back to the top of the table, temporarily at least, with Manchester City facing Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in Saturday’s evening kick-off.