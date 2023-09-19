A legal practitioner and community leader in Epe area of Lagos State, Omodele Ibrahim, has assured Nigerians that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will make the country better than how he met it.

Ibrahim, president of Epe Ogunmodede Club, said what the President Tinubu needed to succeed is support of every citizen.

He emphasised the necessity of understanding and reshaping the mindset of the average Nigerian, citing endemic mistrust in the system as a significant challenge that must be overcome.

“Building trust is paramount, and President Tinubu must lead the way by demonstrating tangible changes,” he said.

Ibrahim spoke on Nigeria’s vast human resources, capital, creativity and importance of effective management, vouched that Tinubu would not disappoint Nigerians in management of the country’s resources.

On legal profession, Ibrahim cautioned his colleagues who always mislead their clients with false hopes in court and called on lawyers to always uphold high standards of professionalism and ethics.