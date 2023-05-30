From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The member representing Afikpo and Edda Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State in the National Assembly, Iduma Igariwey, has decried the absence of the portrait of Dr Akanu Ibiam on the heroes’ wall at the protocol lounge of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

Igariwey made the observation as he travelled to Abuja through the airport.

He noted that “although the airport was named after the sage, Akanu Ibiam, yet his picture was conspicuously absent from the framed pictures of other greats that adorned the walls of the protocol lounge.”

He described the omission as an aberration and disturbing.

The lawmaker said that he immediately drew the attention of his colleague and Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Nnoli Nnaji to the abnormality.

Nnaji, who coincidentally was at the airport, was said to have called the attention of the management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to urgently mount the portrait of Akanu Ibiam at the protocol lounge and the departure hall.

“I must most sincerely thank the Rt. Hon Nnoli Nnaji for his prompt response to my request; I hope that the management of FAAN will act as directed.

“Giving honour to those that deserve them is a virtue that speaks to fairness and justice. It is also a religious duty,” Igariwey said.

The lawmaker represents Dr Akanu Ibiam’s local government in the House of Representatives. He was re-elected for a third term at the last general election.