by Philip Nwosu

…Sanwo-Olu declares three-day mourning

By Lukman Olabiyi

Six persons have been confirmed dead while many were injured, when a Lagos State Government staff bus collided with an oncoming train at the PWD rail crossing in Shogunle area of the state on Thursday morning.

The bus, number 33, heading to Alausa from Isolo, took a wrong turning at the PWD rail crossing in Shogunle, and collided with an oncoming train.

It was carrying 85 passengers, majorly civil servants, and some dependants. Two persons died on the spot while four died in the hospital.

There were 42 moderately-injured persons, 29 serious injuries and eight mild injuries. 25 person have been treated and transferred to Gbagada General Hospital, Agege General Hospital and trauma centre at toll gate.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared three days mourning. Flags are to fly at half mast and civil servants work half day today.

Sanwo-Olu spoke at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) when he visited to assess the situation and commiserate with victims. He also cancelled all public engagements and campaigns.

Sanwo-Olu said: “This is a very sober time for us as a government, and while we acknowledge God as the giver of life, the one who determines every man’s destiny, it saddens when we have incidents like this.

“The fatal accident happened at the rail crossing around PWD in the Shogunle area. I believe they were coming from the express and needed a right turn, and wanted to drag over the rail. It is not yet clear what happened, but it seems like a wrong judgement by the driver. I also learnt he has turned himself to the police, and so investigations will determine what actually went wrong. We would also reach out to the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) to give their own account of what transpired so we can have full information.

“We haven’t informed any family members yet because these are civil servants that were going to work so we cannot begin to disclose names until when families have been contacted. Of the number of injured persons, 25 were treated very quickly an transferred to the Gbagada General Hospital, Agege General Hospital and the trauma centre at toll gate so this place can be decongested and proper profiling of injuries can be done.

“There will be half day of work tomorrow (today) so we can jointly mourn our staff, our loved ones, and the dead can be buried. Flags will also fly at half mast for the next three days, and we are also declaring a three-day state mourning for the deceased.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu hailed Lagosians who joined the first responders in the search and rescue operation, saying the true spirit of Lagos must be sustained at all times. He commended the first responders, LASUTH and LASUCOM staffs and security agencies for their prompt response.

“A big thank you to well meaning Lagosians who immediately joined in rescue efforts. Our first responders and emergency services are on ground and we will share more information shortly,” he said.

The governor also hailed candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Jide Adeniran and Labour Party Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour for visiting and commiserating with the families, saying ‘it is important to thank two of my other competitors – Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Mr

Olajide Adeniran, who I learnt were here earlier, for their show of commitment beyond politics. I thank them for coming here.”

Sanwo-Olu, who said the state has the capacity to tackle emergencies, said investigation is ongoing and regular updates will be given as necessary. He also enjoined people to voluntarily donate blood to help LASUTH restock it’s blood bank.