By Chinelo Obogo

Following the crisis that rocked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), during the 2023 campaign and general election, the Lagos State chapter of the party said it has resolved to put its house in order and move forward.

At its general assembly which was initiated by the party leader in the state, Chief Olabode George, and was held recently in Lagos, members and loyalists said that despite the outcome of the general elections, the party remains an indivisible entity.

Speaking the event, Chief George said that all members should be assured that despite what happened during the last general elections, the party members should remain steadfast and would not be allowed to go into extinction.

He assured that in due course, the national leadersip of the party must conduct a thorough post mortem to resolve all issues that affected the party.

He equally assured that all members whose actions negatively affected the party must be held accountable particularly in the area of accountability and financial recklessness.

He said, “I urge all you, who have been faithful to remIn steadfast, we would ensure that the party regain its lost glory.”

The PDP has been engulfed in crisis following the outcome of its presidential primary in which former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, emerged the presidential candidate. After Atiku’s emergence, the former governors of Rivers (Nyesom Wike), Abia (Okezie Ikpeazu), Benue (Samuel Ortom) Enugu (Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi) and the Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, insisted that the then national chairman of the party, Iyorcha Ayu, must resign to give way for someone from the South.

The insistence on Ayu’s resignation caused a deep crisis within the party which also affected state chapters including Lagos as many of them became divided. However, the Lagos State chapter has said it has resolved to move past the crisis that engulfed the party and work for its progress.