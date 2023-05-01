Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has appealed for patience of motorists due to heavy traffic being experienced from Toll Gate to Kara Bridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Fashola made the appeal, yesterday, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Communications, Hakeem Bello.

He said the reconstruction work on theexpressway has entered its final phase with work within OPIC area between Kara and Long Bridge completed.

Fashola said the completed portion would be opened to the public yesterday.

He lauded the patience of the motoring public for enduring longer than usual traffic as the reconstruction work in the heavily built-up stretch progresses towards the finish line.

According to the minister, the intensity of work and the high volume of traffic which had to be accommodated at the same time have been complicated by impatience of motorists and breakdown of vehicles.

He, however, noted that the ministry was working with the Lagos State government, all traffic management and security agencies to minimise the discomfort of motorists.

Fashola said the contractors were being encouraged to ensure the final challenging phase of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway reconstruction work are concluded as soon as possible.

He said the earlier envisaged April 30 date for conclusion of the final stretch could not be achieved due to a combination of factors.

“This means the main carriageway, both bounds, from Berger (New Garage) and Sagamu Interchange on Section 1 of the project, has been completed,” he said.

Attention, according to the minister, will now be focused on the outstanding work between Otedola Bridge and Berger; both bounds.