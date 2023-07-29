From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has directed security agencies to take decisive action against purveyors of violence and other undemocratic activities like vote buying, attacks on election officials and disruption of electoral process.

Chairman of the commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, made the appeal at a meeting with the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Abuja on Friday.

He noted that though the commission drives the process, a secure environment for the conduct of peaceful elections is the responsibility of the security agencies in partnership with the commission. Yakubu particularly expressed happiness that despite the concerns that the perennial insecurity in some parts of country before the 2023 election may make deployment of personnel and materials, and consequently the conduct of polls, impossible, the security agencies ensured that it did not materialise.

“Similarly, during our interactive meetings with political parties, civil society organisations and the media, some specific security issues of concern were identified. We assured them that their concerns will be tabled at this meeting for appropriate remedial action.

“As we review the conduct of the last general election, we also need to focus our attention on the forthcoming bye-elections and the three off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

“Campaigns in public in the three states commenced on 14th July 2023 and will continue until Thursday 9th November 2023 i.e. 48 hours to the opening of polls on Saturday 11th November 2023.

“Already, there are ominous signs in the form of violent clashes between opposing political parties and candidates. While maintaining strict neutrality, security agencies should take decisive action against purveyors of violence and other undemocratic activities such as vote buying, attacks on election officials and disruption of the electoral process.

“We have a lot to discuss at this meeting. On this note, let me once again welcome you all and I look forward to a robust engagement,” he noted.

Speaking during the meeting, National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, described the 2023 presidential election as the best poll ever to be conducted in Nigeria, assuring the commission of harmonious working relationships