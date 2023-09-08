From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The people of Imane district of Olamaboro local government area of Kogi State have endorsed the candidature of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Murtala Yakubu Ajaka for the forthcoming governorship election in the State.

The people said they were fully in support of the governorship race of Ajaka because he has the capacity and divine backing to take the people of the State to the promised land.

A statement by the National President of Imane Development Union (IDU), Elder Donatus Okpe shortly after the governorship candidate visited the district, said, “The people of Imane district in Olamaboro local govt of Kogi are in agreement with the political race of Muri Ajaka to occupy the Lugard House in Lokoja come November this year”.

Also, the Oda Ojiji of Imane, a royal father of Imane community, His Highness, Ibrahim Salifu told the governorship candidate that the people of Imane district are solidly behind him and he has no cause to fear.

The statement added that the SDP governorship candidate used the opportunity to commission an Ultra Modern Gate and perimeter fencing of Imane Community Grammar School (ICGS) built by Alhaji Gowon Enenche, one of the old boys of the school.

“There is a spiritual dimension of building a Gate in the Holy Books as Alhaji Muritala Ajaka commission the gate.

“Gate is a place of fruitful negotiation . it is a place for disarming enemies and take possession of what belongs to them. What Gowon Enenche did by bringing Alhaji Muri to commission the Gate is spiritual.

“The gate will mark the beginning of his journey to Lugard House. Just as the Bible says that our children are not quivers of arrow we have to use to negotiate with enemies at the Gate.

“While commissioning the Gate, the SDP governorship hopeful, Alhaji Muri Ajaka commended Gowon Enenche for building the Gate and promised Imane people that when in Lugard House, he will construct the Ibana to Imane road and provide jobs for Imane youths”. The statement said.

The statement added that thousands of Imane people trooped out to welcome the August visitor and governorship hopeful.

