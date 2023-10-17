Daniel Kanu

African Democratic Congress (ADC) National Chairman, Dr. Ralphs Okey Nwosu has called on the Federal Government to ensure free, fair and credible election in the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State.

The party is also demanding equity in the governorship position among the three senatorial zones of the state.

Dr. Nwosu, at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, said equity, not domination grows democracy, fuel development and create a harmonious and secure environment for economic enlargement.

Leke Abejide, the ADC governorship candidate, is from Kogi West senatorial zone, and Nwosu stated that “For equity, peace and progress, Kogi West deserves consideration and support of all.”

He noted that Kogi East had ruled the state for 16 years, while Kogi Central is about completing its eight years of political leadership.

He said in a statement made available to Daily Sun that “For the first 16 years the Igala people (Kogi East) felt it was proper to occupy the Lugard’s house, at the exclusion of the other two senatorial areas, the Okuns and the Igbiras.

“The Igbiras of the Kogi central senatorial zones were once calling for equity, but now, the two terms of eight years for Governor (Yahaya) Bello are not enough.

“They seem not to have learnt from the past and the ‘lion’ is intent on keeping power in Igbira land for God knows how long.

“To these two power blocs, the Okun people of Kogi West senatorial area seem irrelevant and do not matter,”.

The National Chairman called on eminent sons and daughters of Kogi State, including John Cardinal Onaiyekan, Prof. Eyitayo Lambo and Dr. Ahmadu Ali, to organise a talk-shop on the political leadership of the state.

He noted that Kogi State hold a great promise to the Nigerian nation, advising that “Early intervention to break the debauchery and mundane thinking of self-serving politicians will boost the fortunes of the state.”

Nwosu drew attention with the situation in Imo and Benue States where one senatorial zone and ethnic group have been dominating political leadership, noting that this has been generating ill-feeling in the two states.

“The fact that Nigeria has diversity of people and cultures has provided resiliency in spite of our country’s failures.

“Continuously undermining each other because of ethnicity, tribe, religion and language affects quality of governance, leadership culture and development with adverse impacts on the character, psychology and socialisation of our people.

“The elites who hide under whatever guise to perpetuate or watch such indiscretions will be victims of the opportunism of the quicksand on which they have taken refuge.

“Deliberately inculcating diversity principles in our institutions, leadership, learning and being will privilege our national transformation and global standing,” he added.