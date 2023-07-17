From Kenneth Udeh

Frontline gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ododo Ahmed Usman in the November 11 Kogi governorship polls has been described as the most competent among other candidates to succeed current Governor Yahaya Bello, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the state governor, Onogwu Muhammed, has said.

Outlining Ododo’s leadership qualities, the Kogi State Governor’s Aide stated that in addition to the APC candidate’s sterling experience in public service, his tested and trusted unbiased character to run an all-inclusive government without recourse to ethnic or religious colouration stands him out amongst candidates of other political parties.

Ododo who is reported to be gaining significant ground, particularly in the Eastern Senatorial District of the state was also said to have developed a blueprint to consolidate on the successes of Governor Bello for the benefit of the people if he is elected.

Onogwu made this known during a campaign over the weekend at Umomi in Ofu Local Government Area, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor emphasised that the APC candidate represents the interests of the entire state. He stressed that those advocating for an ethnic agenda are individuals who have never truly prioritized the well-being of the people.

Describing ethnic agendas as self-destructive, Onogwu took the opportunity to recount a time when a former governor of the state fiercely fought for his biological son to assume the position of governor, disregarding the numerous qualified candidates from the Igala ethnic group.

Onogwu applauded Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration for initiating an infrastructural turnaround for the people of Kogi East, specifically, and the state as a whole.

He spoke on Gov Bello’s successes:

“We have a lot to showcase to the world regarding the achievements of the Bello-led administration. Governor Bello rehabilitated the 56km Umomi-Akpagidigbo-Ugeolawo-Ajaka-Idah road, which was previously a death trap and had been abandoned by the previous administration. Our community here was on the verge of devastation due to gully erosion, but Governor Bello intervened promptly.

“Should I mention other projects such as the Ibana-Okpo-Ikeje-Emonyoku-Ogugu road, Ikem-Adumu-Ogugu road, ANKPA township road, the conversion of Idah General Hospital to a Zonal Hospital, the construction of the Health Sciences Department at the Faculty of Medicine, Prince Abubakar Audu University, and countless others? Hon Ododo Usman is qualified eminently to sustain and build on the existing legacy of the current administration.”

Onogwu urged the people to ensure victory for the APC in the November election and encouraged them to welcome others who wished to join the ruling party in the area.

He added that the APC has a strong and devoted following in the Ochadamu ward, stating that the opposition has never been successful in winning the ward, even during the days of NRC, APP, ANPP, AC, ANC, and APC. He appealed to the people to maintain the party’s winning streak in the November 11 gubernatorial elections.

The party also received decampees from opposition parties.