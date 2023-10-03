From Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has condoled with members of immediate families, Yauri Emirate Council, Yauri Local Government Area over a boat mishap involving 30 traders.

In the ugly accident, 23 people were feared dead.

It was learnt that the boat loaded with 30 traders and their goods took-off from Kasabo village on Monday to Yauri town for commercial activities.

However, seven people have been rescued alive while 23 other were still missing as search for the corpses was still ongoing.

The State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris in a condolence message to the affected community signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ahmed Idris and made available to newsmen, appealed to the affected families to accept the will of God in good faith and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased persons Jannatul Firdaus.

According to him,”I want to urge you to see what happened as the will of Almighty Allah that nobody can question, therefore, accept it in good faith. We should also continue to pray to Allah to forgive their shortcomings and grant them Jannatul Firdaus,” he prayed.

The governor prayed for quick recovery of those who sustained injuries during what he described as the ugly development and prayed to Almighty God to put an end to the recurrence of such event.