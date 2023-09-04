From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State government is to conduct a bio-metric data capture and verification exercise for all staff working in the state and local government services as well as for its pensioners.

A statement signed by the Director, Public Enlightenment, Kano State Ministry of Finance, Bashir Habib Yahya, explained that the decision followed a directive by the governor of the state, Abba Kabiru Yusuf.

According to the statement, the Accountant General of the state has been directed to collaborate with the Auditor General of the state for the effective implementation of the exercise adding that the date for the exercise would be communicated later.

The statement explained that the state government will constitute a Payroll Standing Committee at the State and Local Government levels for the coordination of deletion, addition and replacement of captured staff on the data.

In the meantime, the Governor has directed the Salary and Wages Administration Department to move to the Accountant General’s office in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development in the state.

It disclosed that a circular to that effect has been issued by the Accountant General of the state, Abdulkadir Abdulsalam to all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in the state.

It explained that the decision was in line with global best practice and would ensure efficiency, prudence and transparency in the management of the finance of the state.