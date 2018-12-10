Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Government is to hand over letters of employment to 1,196 new female teachers as part of its efforts to bridge the wide gap between male and female teachers in the service of the state government.

Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, who oversees the Ministry of Education, Science Technology and Innovation, Engr. Amina Aliu Wudil, disclosed this during a press briefing, highlighting the events ahead of the 2nd Kano State Basic Education Weeks.

The Commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Alhaji Danlami Garba, said the recruited teachers were selected among about 5,000 applicants for the available placements.

He said the employment of additional female personnel in the basic education sub-sector, followed a survey of the gender profile of teachers in the state, which indicated a serious disparity against the female gender.

READ ALSO: NLC threatens to mobilise world labour unions against political class over anti-labour policies

Restating the resolve of the state government to promote the Girl-Child Education in the state, he stated that the week-long occasion would again offer the opportunity to show case a number of distinguished women from the state as role models to the younger generation of girl child in the state.

He explained that the State and Federal Government through a counter fund have executed projects worth N2.084 billion across the 44 local government areas of the state while adding that the State Education Promotion Committee working in concert with the communities have equally undertaken has executed projects worthN1, 204 billion since January 2017.

A large number of classrooms were also constructed under the Federal Government Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the education sector, he stated.