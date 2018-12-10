Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to mobilise its counterparts in over 163 countries to frustrate Nigerian political elite who take pleasure in corruption and anti-labour policies.

It also threatened to leverage on its global influence to frustrate the attempt by the political class to continue to enjoy quality medical services abroad, with little or no attention given to local health care system.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, gave the indication when officials of the Medical Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), led by its President, Josiah Biobelemoye, gave him a surprise reception at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, enroute Denmark.

Wabba was, at a meeting in Denmark, last week, elected the President of International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), which is the largest trade union federation in the world, representing 207 million workers globally, with 331 labour centres in 163 countries.

He said, “Initially we are struggling alone, but now we have over 163 countries that could extend solidarity to us.

“This is necessary because our politicians and elites must realise that once they loot our resources, we would liaise with the airport workers against them.

“We would insist they fix our economy and make Nigeria work again. With 207 million workers under the umbrella of ITUC on our side it means that Nigerian workers and those issues that have enslaved them would receive global attention.”

Wabba was the first African to be elected President of ITUC and the election is for a term of four years.