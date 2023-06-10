Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has expressed sadness over the passing of foremost industrialist and politician, Senator Annie Okonkwo. Kalu, who was shocked when he received the unfortunate news, lamented the demise of the businessman.

The former Abia State governor, Okonkwo recalled that Okonkwo played vital roles in the social, economic and political development of Nigeria.

He said: “It is with a heavy heart and pain that I mourn the passing of Senator Annie Okonkwo, who represented Anambra Central Senatorial district in the sixth assembly. The late politician was humble, kind-hearted, credible, selfless and compassionate. His life was dedicated to the service of God and humanity.

“The late Senator will forever be remembered for his remarkable personal attributes. He will be greatly missed.”

Kalu while urging the Okonkwo family to uphold the worthy legacies of their late patriarch, prayed for eternal rest for the deceased. He also conveyed his sincere condolences to the government and people of Anambra State over the painful loss.