From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has described the late King and former member of the Council of Ijaw Traditional Rulers and Elders (CITRE) as a rare gem and an inspiration to countless many.

President of INC Worldwide, Prof. Benjamin Ogale Okaba, who was represented by the Chairman of Eastern Zone of INC, King NLA Iraron, Ede Obolo II, who were the latest in a series of groups to pay condolences, led the five-man delegation on the condolence visit to the residence of Prince Tonye Princewill, lauded him for setting up a high powered PAN IJAW Central Burial Committee to oversee the burial arrangements of the late Kalabari-Ijaw Monarch.

The delegation, however, frowned at the non-inclusion of INC WORLDWIDE in the burial committee and expressed readiness to participate with the inclusion of some INC members in the burial committee by the Prince.

He further informed the Prince that his father, the late King was not just a father but a pioneer pillar of INC and a father to many Ijaw sons and daughters; and that it is the responsibility of INC to fully participate in the burial process of the Ijaw Monarch.

In his response, the chief mourner and Prince of Kalabari Kingdom and Niger Delta, Prince Tonye Princewill thanked the Ijaw National Congress INC, Worldwide for finding time to pay this epochal condolence visit to him and by extension the entire Kalabari People.

He also announced the burial dates as 29th and 30th of November, 2023, and asked that the Ijaw National Congress INC send in three names which will be formally included in the burial committee.

Prince Princewill further asked the INC to continue to pursue people centered policies focused on lifting Ijaw people and others up in society. He said this is what the King would have wanted and that their formal participation would bring him joy.

The Prince said that the rest of the burial activities will soon be published by the Central Working Committee and encouraged each one to tell one.

Other members of the delegation include: the 1st Vice President of INC Worldwide, Mr. Atamuno Atamuno, Engr Onengiye-ofori H. Fenibo. Organizing Secretary, INC WORLDWIDE, Amb. Sowari M. Hart, Vice Chairman, INC Eastern Zone, Somina Wokoma President General, Ijaw Wari Worldwide.