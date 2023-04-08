By Rita Okoye, Lagos

After so much anticipation, “Gangs of Lagos,” the first African Original for video streaming platform, Amazon Prime has been released.

The feisty crime thriller from celebrated multi-talented filmmaker Jade Osiberu launched on on Friday, April 7.

The movie, which features an array of stars, including Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Bimbo Ademoye, Iyabo Ojo, Chioma Akpotha, Tayo Faniran; and singers, Pasuma, Zlatan Ibile and Chike, is described as a ‘high-stakes, gritty and hard-hitting action crime thriller’.

Gangs of Lagos tells the story of three childhood friends struggling to escape Isale Eko, only to find the pull of the criminal underworld drawing them back in. After losing loved ones, they set out on a quest for vengeance to right the wrongs of the gangs on the road.

For Jade Osiberu, she took a chance by casting notable Nigerian musicians, Pasuma, Zlatan and Chike, in prominent roles. Osiberu said it was a no-brainer featuring Pasuma, who has come a long way in Nollywood.

The 37-year-old filmmaker known for Isoken (2017), Sugar Rush (2019), and Brotherhood (2022) said she didn’t want to stick to the stereotypical names you would see in an average Nollywood film.

She said: “Pasuma has a long history of acting. Because we shot in Isale Eko, who else? Pasuma fits into that world. When we were shooting in Isale Eko, he was one of the people we had to escort out with an army because they wouldn’t let him go. After all, he belongs to the people.”

‘‘Zlatan was one that perhaps people wouldn’t have seen coming. But I was surfing the internet, and I have just been watching his interviews. Something said this guy could do it. So we had him in the room for a little audition, and he was terrific. He attended all our stunt training. He did his stunts in the film, in fights. In everything, he was superb’’.

Speaking about the movie, Jade Osiberu said, “This is a story about friendship, family, destiny and fate. There are spiritual themes in the film as well. Shooting it in Lagos was definitely a challenge. It is an unpredictable city. One can make several plans but the nature of the city can throw one off balance.”

On her part, Etomi-Wellington noted that the movie showed a side of her that people were not aware of. She said, “Most people don’t know the physical side of me. It is a part I have been wanting to explore for a long time. I like to read a script and be afraid. The movie is incredibly authentic. It is like we are doffing our hats for the people of Isale Eko; we are humanising them.”

For Bakre, the movie is a project of many firsts for him. He said, “Gangs of Lagos’ is a movie of many firsts for me. It is my first time playing a lead character, and the first time I really let myself go to embody a character. It was indeed a special project. The synergy on and off set was amazing. We had such a beautiful ecosystem of positivity.”