“Since we started our crusade, they now know that they cannot do what they like with the money that is meant for the development of the Itsekiri people.”

Chinelo Obogo

Rights activist, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor has said she would not back down in the fight to protect the funds owned by the Itsekiri Regional Development Council (IRDC) which she says must be used for the development of Itsekiri communities in Delta State. She also responded to recent reports of her demise, saying such rumours have only made her bolder.

There were recent speculations on social media of your demise, what was your initial reaction when you read the stories that you were dead?

I am speaking to you and had to raise the alarm because some people have declared me dead. These people were so daring that they put my name on the internet saying that I had died. It was such a gruesome time for me, my family and friends but I thank God that they have been put to shame. When the news that I had died got to my family, it was a shock to them. It is the wish of those evil people for me to be harmed because of my struggle to drag Warri kingdom out of the mud and precipice which they want us to descend, but the struggle for the liberation of my people must continue.

What I am doing is neither for me nor my children but for my people who do not have a voice. No one is giving me a dime to do anything. So, for someone to go as far as publishing on the internet that I was dead is too much for me, my friends and family to bear. My family was so much in shock that one of my aunties who was desperate to get information about my welfare entered into a leaking boat on her way to Warri, but luckily, she is a good swimmer and was able to save herself.

What was your immediate reaction when you read the story that you were dead?

I was shocked and could not believe it. I asked myself if people hated me so much that they wished me dead. As people kept calling me, I became sad that anyone should wish me dead while I am still alive. Eventually, the feeling wore off and I became more determined than ever to continue my crusade to save my people. I became more strengthened because now people know that things are changing. You cannot just walk into any government agency and say you are representing the Itsekiris, then you take away their money and no one would care. But since we started our crusade, they now know that they cannot do what they like with the money that is meant for the development of the Itsekiri people. Our youths are now speaking out for themselves and they do not want to be political thugs anymore. We have been able to convince them that being political thugs does not pay as it is not a career that can help you. How much will a politician give a thug that can help sustain his family?