Orilade said: “It is in the news that we have been investigating the former Abia governor, Senator Theodore Orji over alleged N27 billion money laundering. “In the course of investigation, we discovered that he laundered part of the money through his sons. We have been on the trail of some of the purchases made by his son, including the cars the boys allegedly bought.”

He maintained that “last Friday, we traced one of the cars to a Nite Club in Abuja. In order not to cause panic, we waited until the business of the club was over and when the owner of the suspected car came to enter to take off, we arrested him and his friend, who has a similar brand of car. That was about 5am on Saturday, December 8, 2018. “The two boys we arrested and while Orji’s car, a Range Rover is valued at about N100 million, Ilonah’s car, also a Range Rover, is valued at about N35 Million.” Orilade further disclosed: “In the course of further interrogation, the two boys led us to their apartment, three flats, and documents retrieved from the apartment showed it was rented for N13 million each per annum.

“Another brand new Prado Jeep, a 2017 model was recovered from the boys in the compound. The two boys in question gave useful information to the Commission, which is helping in our further investigation.” Meanwhile, the EFCC has denied reports that its operatives raided the apartments of the children of former vice president and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

It explained that it only raided the apartments of Orji’s sons, who reside in the same building with Abubakar’s sons. The Commission’s statement read: “We have received several calls and email messages asking us to confirm the arrest of the sons of the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as being alleged in some quarters. Some only said we raided the apartments of Atiku’s sons looking for foreign currencies. This is nothing but another tales by moonlight. “The EFCC, as a responsible organisation is abreast of the establishment mandate and we shall not deviate from such mandate.