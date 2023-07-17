Italian giant, Inter Milan is interested in securing the services of talented Super Eagles and Everton midfielder, Alex Iwobi, Soccernet.ng reports.

Despite the team’s impressive campaign last season, which unfortunately culminated in a defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League final, Inter Milan recognises the need to bolster its midfield.

Presently, Nicolò Barella, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Stefano Sensi, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are the only senior team members in this crucial area.

And according to Football Transfers, Inter Milan has identified Iwobi as a potential addition to their squad during this summer transfer window.

However, the Italian giants may encounter fierce competition from Fulham, who have also expressed interest in securing the services of the Super Eagles midfielder.

Nurtured at the famous Arsenal academy, Iwobi has never played for a club outside of England. Iwobi could, however, be open to joining Inter Milan as he recently confessed that he would love to play again for a club in the UEFA Champions League.

Iwobi showcased his skill and versatility in the Premier League in the just-concluded season, featuring in all 38 of Everton’s matches.

The 27-year-old midfielder notched up two goals and an impressive eight assists, the highest among his teammates. Notably, Iwobi played a pivotal role in Everton’s successful bid to avoid relegation on the final day of the campaign.

As a testament to his outstanding contribution, Iwobi was honoured with the prestigious Everton Player’s Player of the Season award.

With a market value of €28 million, the Nigerian midfielder finds himself in the final year of his contract with Everton.

Although the Toffees have attempted to secure his services for an extended period, negotiations for a contract extension have yet to reach a conclusive agreement.

Meanwhile, Everton manager, Sean Dyche has told reporters that Alex Iwobi will not be allowed to leave Everton.

The former Arsenal midfielder has one more year remaining on his deal at Goodison Park prompting speculation over his future.

“For Alex Iwobi, to be honest, he is one instrumental figure in the team and while there have been a couple of reports suggesting he will be available in this window, I do not believe that to be the case.”