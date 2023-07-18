By Steve Agbota

Nigeria’s oil and gas logistics giant, INTELS Nigeria Ltd has donated a fully furnished and equipped fashion and tailoring shop to Esther Wehere, an indigene of Rivers State.

Wehere emerged as the Best Graduating Student, 2022 Batch ‘B’ of INTELS’ Women Empowerment Project Scheme Synergy (WEPSS).

The Managing Director of INTELS Nigeria Limited, Mr. Pasquale Fiore, while presenting the keys to the fully equipped and furnished facility recently, said the donation to Wehere is in line with the company’s commitment of empowering women in the host communities and beyond.

He said when women are empowered economically, their families and the entire society benefits.

Mr. Fiore said in the past 10 years, INTELS has trained about 1,800 women in tailoring and fashion design under its acclaimed Women Empowerment Project Scheme Synergy (WEPSS) as part of its corporate social responsibility.

He said the company invested substantially in setting up the WEPSS Training Centre at the Federal Lighter Terminal (FLT), Onne Port, Rivers State, where the women are trained in tailoring and fashion design in two batches every year.

The vision for establishing WEPSS, according to him, is to train and empower 5,000 community women over a 20-year period.

He said the fashion industry in Nigeria plays an important cultural role and contributes significantly to the country’s economy.

A delighted Esther Wehere, who was accompanied by her family members and community leaders to receive the keys to her new shop, expressed appreciation to INTELS for training her and for donating the fully equipped facility to her.

Wehere said since completing her training at the INTELS’ WEPSS centre, she has set up a fashion design firm named Esty’s Fashion and created a cloth line known as Red Closet.

She assured the management of INTELS of judicious use of the facility located in Rumuokwurusi, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Also speaking, the Community Development Chairman of Rumuokwurusi Town Council, Comrade Osi Wosu, commended INTELS for taking its corporate social responsibilities seriously.

He also commended INTELS for setting up a fully equipped business for Esther Wehere in the Rumuokwurusi community.

INTELS Nigeria Limited is the leading provider of integrated logistics services for the Nigerian oil and gas Industry. It actively supports and adheres to the Federal Government’s local content policy.

Deploying its popular Integrated Participatory Approach (IPA), INTELS empowers indigenes of its host communities through training, employment, improved welfare and provision of social infrastructure. It also sponsors development projects including construction of roads, schools, markets, boreholes and sports centres, and provides scholarships to indigent students.