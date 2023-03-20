…Pledges to give more

By Henry Uche

By virtue of his outstanding leadership qualities, Sanlam Nigeria has inducted Mr. Valentine Ojumah into the Sanlam Pan Africa (SPA) Council of Elders in recognition of his professional service and impact to the company and humanity at large.

At the induction ceremony held at the Corporate Head Office Annex of Sanlam Life in Lagos recently, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited, Tunde Mimiko, who congratulated Mr. Ojumah commended his multi-disciplinary experience in building Sanlam Nigeria from inception into a successful business.

Mimiko who decorated Ojumah said: “It is with great honour and rare privilege that I stand before you all on behalf of Sanlam Pan Africa to induct Val Ojumah, a colossus in Africa and beyond, into the Sanlam Pan Africa Council of Elders. I said beyond the African continent because Sanlam is not just in Africa, but also operates beyond the continent. We are proud of you. We celebrate you. Congratulations, Elder Val Ojumah.”

Presenting the commemorative plaque, the Managing Director/CEO of Sanlam General Insurance, a subsidiary of Sanlam Life Insurance, Bode Opadokun, lauded the industry legend saying, “ We are proud of you and look forward to many more years of contribution to the organization as a member of the Council of Elders.”

Similarly, Robert Dommisse, CEO Sanlam Pan Africa Life said: “On behalf the SPA Life team, I am delighted to acknowledge Val as an inductee of the council. He is a visionary and exemplary leader, who has led the business with verve and conviction since inception.

“As Val moves to enjoy the next chapter in his life, we are thrilled that he has accepted to serve on the SPA Life council of Elders. We look forward to having the benefit of learning from his extensive leadership experience and fountain of knowledge to tackle challenges and opportunities for our business in the future.”

In appreciation, Ojumah encouraged the audience to keep striving for continuous growth and development of the organization. “I have learnt a great deal from everyone just the same way everyone has learnt from me; and would use the knowledge acquired for the good of the company and Sanlam Group as a whole. Thank you all for your continued support. I will always be there whenever the company needed me, because Val Ojumah is for Sanlam as Sanlam is for Val Ojumah,” he affirmed.

The SPA Council of Elders is an esteemed group of retired staff members who have made outstanding contributions to Sanlam.

Mr. Ojumah, who is one of two first-ever inductees into the council, was the pioneering Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Sanlam Life Nigeria until he retired in 2022.

With over 35 years of experience in risk management, insurance broking, consultancy and training within the insurance industry, academics and research, Ojumah served meritoriously and contributed to the growth of Sanlam Nigeria for 12 years in innovative ways.

SPA is the business cluster responsible for Sanlam Group’s operations in Africa, including Sanlam Nigeria. Sanlam Group is Africa’s leading non-banking financial services company on the African continent.

True to his innovative leadership, Val has been awarded some top awards during his career at Sanlam. Most recently, these included: SPA Life CEO award (2021), AfricaRe, CEO of the year in Africa (2020), Sanlam Group Chief Executive Officer award (2016).

During Mr. Ojumah’s 12-year tenure as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the then FBN Insurance Limited (now Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited), he demonstrated vast experience in all classes of insurance, risk management and loss-adjusting which saw the company break even by the second year, acquire another insurer which was rebranded to FBN General insurance now Sanlam General Insurance.

Under his watch, the company repeatedly reported profits for over ten decades. Among the many accolades the life insurance business received in this period were the World Finance Global Insurance Awards for the Best Life Insurance Company in Nigeria in the years 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020.