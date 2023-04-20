From Molly Kilete, Abuja

An economic expert, Opeyemi Agbaje, has called on the president elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to be decisive in tackling insecurity bedeviling the country as he prepares to take over office on May 29, 2023.

He said to address the current economic quagmire, a mix of market and social policy was needed to move the country forward.

Agbaje, who made this known at a media parley, organised by First City Monument Bank (FCMB), warned that if the security challenges are not tackled, they would have cascading effects on socio-economic development of the nation.

In a paper he delivered titled, ‘Crime and Insecurity: Understanding Nigeria’s Socio-economic Crisis’, at the occasion, the guest lecturer stated that available data indicate that Nigeria is engulfed in an economic crisis and thus, needs a capable leadership to bail it adding that the subsisting security architecture was potent and only needed the political will to drive the entire process.

He also said as long as there is a dysfunctional economy with weak leadership, crime rate would continue to increase.

In his welcome address, the vice president/ group head, Corporate Affairs of the bank, Diran Olojo, while noting that an informed media would aid nation’s growth and better the society, tasked participants at the media parley on responsible journalism for good of the citizenry and image of their brands.

He said “at FCMB, we are committed to constantly adding value to the media industry. Investing in the capacity-building of professionals in the industry is an essential part of our commitment to positively contributing to the media’s success. This capacity-building and interactive session serves as a tangible demonstration of our unwavering commitment to this cause.

“We recognise that the media industry is constantly evolving, and it is our responsibility as a financial institution to support media practitioners as they navigate the challenges and opportunities of this evolution. By providing a platform for media professionals to learn and interact, we aim to empower them with the skills, knowledge, and resources they need to succeed in today’s dynamic media landscape.”