From Molly Kilete, Abuja

A five day Operations Planning Cadre organized by the Army Headquarters Garrison for middle Level career officers of Nigerian Army, paramilitary and other sister security agencies have opened in Abuja.

The training aimed at enhancing the capacity of participants, improve leadership qualities, organizational ability and the level of initiatives amongst officers, is taking place at the Army Resource Centre. It will feature lectures like Level of watergate and operational planning, Introduction to maneouverist approach to warfare, military decision making process, campaign planning concepts amongst others.

Declaring the cadre open, the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs (Army), Major General Nosakhare Ugbo, while noting that the training would offer the participants the opportunity to understand the rudiments and fundamentals of operational planning, urged them to take the training seriously especially at this time when the nation is undergoing security challenges.

Gen Ugbo, said the theme of the cadre which is “military capacity building and multi agency approach to counter terrorism/counter insurgency operation in the Nigerian army”, was apt, considering the contemporary security environment in Nigeria.

“It is therefore imperative that you implement a holistic and well planned approach in order to overcome and checkmate the various unscrupulous elements within our borders.

He said “There are wholesome activities have been characterized by killings of innocent and law abiding citizens, abduction, selected attacks on vulnerable communities, use of improvised explosive devices and ambushes on security personnel amongst others.

He said “As part of efforts to ensure that you are adequately trained and ready to confront these challenges, Army Headquarters gives approval for the conduct of this operational planning cadre annually across all Nigerian Army formations. I am glad to state that the sustenance of this directive over the years has caused a paradigm shift in the conduct of our operations in various theaters, both within and outside Nigeria. Instructively.

Continuing, he said “as middle cadre officers, your active participation in this training specially organized for you will enrich and enhance your knowledge in operational arts and campaign planning within a joint environment and assist you in timely execution of all assigned tasks. “Needless to say, as commanders, your creative and innovativeness, which are the basic essential for success and positive outputs, will endear you to both your subordinates and superiors alike. “You must endeavor to develop these qualities as command and leadership involves the prudent management of personnel and resources placed under you. You must therefore strive to galvanize and unless these two variables towards achieving assigned operational objectives.

He charged the participants to use the training to refresh themselves on the basics of operational management and its implementations given the kind of resource persons and facilitators selected for the program.

He equally charged the participants to key into the vision of the Chief Of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, which is to transform the Nigerian Army into a well trained, equipped and highly motivated force towards achieving our constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment.

Earlier in his address, the Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, Major General Koko Isoni, while noting that the operation planning cadre is aimed at refreshing participants on the various aspects of operations planning process in order to enhance their skills in operational acts and campaign planning, said it is also designed to improve the capacity of participants in joint and single operations planning process in line with the vision of the COAS.

He said “For this year, the operation planning cadre has brought together tactical and operational level officers from Nigerian army formations as well as sister security agencies and paramilitary organizations in Army Headquarters Garrison area of responsibility.

He said “As we are all aware, warfare is becoming increasingly complex due to changes in the nature of threats and advancement in technology. In view of this, armies all over are continually engaged in training and capacity building to enable them surmount contemporary security challenges.”The Nigerian Army fully recognizes these changes and therefore seeks to develop capacity through realistic training that will enhance its operations.

The Operations Planning Cadre for this year is expected to explore ways of building on existing efforts by the Garrison to meet its operational needs. Let me also assure you that the Planning Cadre will be highly interactive considering the quality of resource persons and facilitators selected”.

He charged the participants to have an open mind in order to derive maximum benefits from the cadre given the huge resources committed by Army Headquarters.