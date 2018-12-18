The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Adamawa, has fixed Thursday Dec. 20 for governorship candidates peace accord in the state.

Mr Kasim Gaidam, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, made this disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Yola.

He said the signing of the peace accord was part of the commission’s preparation for credible and acceptable 2019 general elections.

READ ALSO: 2019: Atiku’s wife Jennifer storms Onitsha home to solicit for votes for husband

“Governorship candidates in the state will sign the peace accord on Dec. 20, 2018.

“The peace accord is for peaceful conduct of the 2019 poll under the leadership of the Adamawa Commissioner of Police, ” Gaidam said.

On the security situation in the northern parts of the state and Madagali Local Government Area in particular, he said the commission had recently conducted registration of Permanent Voter Cards and it was hitch free.

He called on eligible voters, who were recently captured in the registration to go to their Local Government INEC offices and collect their PVCs.

NAN