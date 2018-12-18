“I am your daughter and your in-law is my husband. You asked me to marry him and here I am today to seek your support for his presidential ambition”

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Wife of former vice president and PDP presidential candidate Jennifer Jamilah Abubakar stormed her home town of Onitsha on Tuesday to canvas support for her husband ahead of next year’s general elections.

Jennifer, accompanied by the wife of vice presidential candidate, Margret Obi, visited the palace of the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, where she urged the people of Onitsha to vote for her husband at the election.

“I am here to inform you, my own people, that your in-law, who is my husband, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is contesting the presidential election in 2019 so that you support us to win the election. That is why I, your daughter, is here at the palace to inform you because charity begins at home,” Mrs Abubakar said.

“Don’t let us down, I am your daughter and your in-law is my husband. You asked me to marry him and here I am today to seek your support for his presidential ambition” she added.

The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Achebe, in his remarks, said Mrs Abubakar, “came for blessing from the throne and support of her Onitsha people and what she and her husband, Atiku, who is our in-law, are praying for will be fulfilled by the Grace of God.”

“It will be good if our in-law becomes the President of Nigeria. She is a good daughter and her husband, our in-law, is a good man,” the traditional ruler stated.