Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Government of India, has given the sum of N19.89 million grant-assistance to the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Lagos.

The Indian High Commission, in Abuja, in a statement made available to Daily Sun, said the grant was offered as assistance for the procurement of equipment for the digitisation of NIIA library.

“Government of India offered a grant assistance of Naira 19.89 million (equivalent to US$55,000) to the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), based in Lagos in November 2018.

“The grant is offered as assistance for the procurement of the equipment for the digitisation of the library of NIIA.

“India and Nigeria enjoy warm, friendly and deep-rooted bilateral relations. 2018 marks an important milestone in the bilateral relations between India and Nigeria as it ushers in 60 years of diplomatic engagement between the two counties.

“India established its Diplomatic House in Lagos in November 1958, two years prior to Nigeria’s independence.

“India is emerging as a development partner of Nigeria by offering grants and concessional loans in the areas of interest to Nigeria.

“During the Founding Conference of International Solar Alliance (ISA) that was held in India in March 2018, India announced a concessional loan of US$75 million for two solar projects.

“This is in addition to the US$100 million LoC already offered to Nigeria, of which projects in Kaduna and Cross Rivers amounting to US$60 million are under implementation,” the High Commission said.

The Indian High Commission further said India’s renewed commitment to Africa was enunciated by the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi, earlier in the year through the announcement of 10 guiding principles for India’s engagement with Africa.

It added that in that context, the statement said, that India would continue to support the efforts of African countries in their national development.