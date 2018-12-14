Tony John, Port Harcourt

Two persons have reportedly been roasted to death in a fuel tanker explosion in Rivers State.

The incident occurred, on Thursday evening, along Eleme/Onne Road, in Eleme Local Government Area of the state.

Details of the fire incident was scanty as aty press time, but Daily Sun gathered that the tanker driver lost control while on speed, and the vehicle fell.

However, the two victims, who were said to be passers-by, got burnt beyond recognition.

The inferno was contained by fire servicemen and concerned members of the public.