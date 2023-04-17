From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

29-year old Akarachi Amadi of the All Progressives Congress(APC) has defeated the incumbent house of representative member for Ikeduru/Mbaitoli federal constituency, Henry Nwawuba of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the concluded rerun election held on Saturday in Imo State.

Announcing the results on Sunday,the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)Returning Officer, professor Boniface Okoro said Amadi polled 21,372 to defeat his closest rival,Uche Ogbuagu of the Labour Party (LP) who polled 18,296 votes.

The incumbent lawmaker,Nwawuba polled 7, 202 votes,the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Osmond Ukanacho, polled 6,681 votes, Chinonso Uba of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) scored 4, 100 votes, while Godstime Chukwunuikem of the Social Democratic Party(SDP) got 246 votes.