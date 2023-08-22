From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the November 11 Imo State governorship election, Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) candidate in the poll, Samuel Anyanwu, has met with the member of the House of Representatives, representing Ideato Federal Constituency, Ikenga Ugochinyere.

Daily Sun gathered that Anyanwu was accompanied to the meeting, which held at Ugochinyere’s office, at the National Assembly, by his running mate, Jones Onyeriri. The parley it was also gathered

is part of an ongoing moves by the PDP to unite its members, before the Imo gubernatorial poll.

The lawmaker, in a statement by his media office, said the meeting was significant owing to past political differences between him and Anyanwu.

The statement read “in a watershed moment for the 2023 Imo governorship race, Representative lkenga Imo Ugochinyere, a key player in the political landscape, welcomed Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and his deputy gubernatorial candidate, Jones Onyeriri, to his office in the National Assembly.

“This unprecedented meeting signifies a significant stride towards unity, reconciliation, and the overarching interests of Imo State. An air of anticipation and intrigue marked the encounter between the three prominent figures, as they aimed to forge a common ground despite their past differences.

“As the doors to the closed-door session shut, the leaders embarked on a comprehensive discussion that spanned two hours, delving into the critical issues that Imo State currently faces and exploring potential avenues for collective action.

“Central to the discussion were the themes of reconciliation, forgiveness, unity, and the pressing need to address the ongoing challenges of violence, security breaches, and social unrest that have marred the states progress.

“The prevailing sentiment was that the time had come for Imo State’s leaders to set aside personal and political differences and prioritize well-being of the populace.

” The event marked a new trajectory, exemplifying a united effort to address the pressing issues facing Imo State.

The possibility of a coalition formed through the reconciliation efforts of Samuel Anyanwu and Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere appeared to stir concern among Uzodinma’s supporters, reflecting the significance of this meeting in shaping the political landscape.”