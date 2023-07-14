By Chinelo Obogo

The International Aviation College Ilorin on Tuesday graduated four students who completed their various courses of study.While one of the graduands obtained Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL), Instrument Rating and Multi-Engine, the remaining three bagged Private Pilot Licence (PPL).

This was coming about a month after five newly graduated pilots were decorated by the college, increasing the number of pilots produced from March 2022 till date to 31.

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq at the graduation ceremony reiterated his commitment to the continued funding and support for the college to contribute its quota to manpower development in the aviation industry.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tertiary Education, Hajia Habeeba Saidu, the government commended the college management and staff for their dedication. He charged them to maintain momentum in churning out more students to reduce the backlog inherited by the management.

Acting Rector of the college, Capt. Yakubu Okatahi commended the state governor for his support and urged the graduands to unleash their skills and potentials in contributing to the growth of aviation industry.