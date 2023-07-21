From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Lagos division of the Federal High Court has fixed Tuesday July 25 for the arraignment of suspended former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele for the two count charge of possession of a pump action rifle and 123 rounds of live cartridges.

The arraignment which will be coming up before Justice Nicholas Oweibo has attracted so much condemnation from members of the public and civil society organizations following the filing of charges of possession of a pump action rifle after several months of accusation and six weeks of detention.

Justice M.A. Hassan of the FCT High Court had restrained the Department of State Services from arresting Mr. Emefiele but the service still went ahead to arrest him and claimed it had fresh information in support of their allegations of terrorism against Mr. Emefiele only to charge him with possession of a pump action rifle.

Also in a tweet on their official twitter handle in reaction to committal proceedings filed against the Director General of the Service, the DSS had alleged that it seemed IPOB was defending on of their own while referring to Mr. Maxwell Opara, one of the lawyers to detained IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, who led the team of lawyers who filed the Form 48 against the Director General of the Service.

Meanwhile, there is still growing calls for the removal of Mr. Bichi from office due to his serial violation and disregard of courts judgments, the worsening security situations and politicization of the Service.

The Federal government in the charge sheet, accused Emefiele of possessing a single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a licence. The government maintained that the offences are contrary to section 4 of the Firearms Act Cap F28 Laws of the Federation 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1b) of the same Act. In the second count, the suspended CBN Governor was accused of having in his possession 123 rounds of live ammunition (Cartridges) without a licence, which is contrary to section 8 of the Firearms Act Cap F28 Laws of the Federation 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1)(b)(il) of the same Act.

President Bola Tinubu had on Friday June 9, 2023, suspended Emefiele as the apex bank's chief and directed that the bank's Deputy Governor of Operations, Folashodun Shonubi, resume office in an acting capacity. The next day, the DSS confirmed that Emefiele is in its custody. The embattled suspended apex bank chief has since remained in the custody of the secret police.