From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A Transnational Intergovernmental Organization with world headquarters in Switzerland, the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC), has tasked the new administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with continued comprehensive security cooperation and reforms that support economic growth, inclusive leadership, and respect for the dignity of persons with disabilities.

Head of Media and Strategic Communications, IHRC Nigeria, Mr. Fidelis Onakpoma, in a statement, indicated that the Commission’s Ambassador at Large and Head of Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, Dr. Duru Hezekiah, made the call in a congratulatory communique to President Tinubu, and the Executive Governors of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru and Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Monday.

Dr. Duru reminded President Tinubu that he won election with a promise to renew hope while he took over from two-term President Muhammadu Buhari amid high inflation rate, recorded debt levels, and increasing cases of insecurity.

Pointing out that Nigeria is facing tough economic and security challenges, he urged Tinubu’s administration to work to ensure security, economic prosperity, national unity, and cohesion in building a country that will be a source of joy to all.

He stressed that ensuring measures that improve accessibility and equality of opportunity and increased respect and dignity of persons with disabilities should be a priority for his administration.

He, thus urged Governors Nwifuru of Ebonyi State and Oborevwori of Delta State to build a strategic alliance with exceptional dedication to improve public services and economic security through good governance.