From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Inspector– General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has warned political actors as well as their collaborators and foot soldiers plotting to disrupt the Presidential inauguration ceremony slated for May 29 to stop heating up the polity.

The IGP,pledged to preserve democracy alongside other security personnel and stated that the day of the inauguration was still sacred.

At a press briefing at Force Headquarters, Abuja, yesterday, Baba, claimed that some well-known political figures have been publicly threatening to thwart the inauguration event because they are dissatisfied with the results of the 2023 General Elections.

“The Nigeria Police and the national intelligence community have been closely monitoring the activities of these political elites, as well as other unpatriotic elements, who have formed themselves into brands that seek to subvert our national security interests,” he said.

According to Baba, the people were determined to use extra legal and undemocratic methods to severe Nigeria’s democratic history in order to further their limited political objectives.

“The beauty of democracy lies not just in the freedom of the citizens to freely exercise their franchise within the electoral cycle. It is also hinged on the right of aggrieved political actors to submit grievances on the electoral outcome to the judicial process for consideration.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the imperative of peace in our national life cannot be over-emphasized. Sustenance of peace and security is even more expedient at this stage in our national democratic transition.

“Consequently, while the Nigeria Police, in synergy with other security agencies and the intelligence community, continue to closely monitor the activities of these political elements, it has become expedient to make some clear statements.

“Firstly, the Nigeria police, hereby, sternly warn all political actors with subversive agenda and their collaborators, particularly, their foot soldiers who they are exposing to political radicalization and extremism to, henceforth, jettison their ongoing premeditated attempts to create tension within the national space with intention of derailing the 29th May 2023 Presidential Inauguration Ceremony.

“Secondly, any such persons, regardless of their political affiliations, who continuously engages in acts that are inimical to our nation’s democratic and security interests should not be in doubt on the firm determination of the Nigeria police under my watch to closely collaborate with the law enforcement family and the intelligence community to defend our democracy, keep the internal security order stable and optimally deploy our common unique assets towards guaranteeing the successful conduct of the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony.”