From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Town Unions in Igbo land have saluted Nigerians particularly the irrepressible youths for making strong statement with their votes during the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The group said the youths came out in an unprecedented number, noting that their loud statement would forever change the entrenched abnormally in Nigeria political history.

National President of Association of Igbo Town Unions (ASITU), Chief Emeka Diwe, in a message to Nigerians urged the youths not to relent in their quest for a new and prosperous Nigeria, which the Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, lead.

Diwe admonished them to remain resolute, steadfast and intact as an indivisible unit, while not allowing themselves to be used against their fellow youths.

A youth, he said, is a youth, whether carpenter, unemployed, trader, police, army, navy or lawyer, stressing that all of them are adversely affected by the bad political leadership of Nigeria.

“Despite the effort by machinery of evil to subvert the will of the people, the Association of Igbo Town Unions wants to assure the youths, and all those who voted for Obi/Datti presidential ticket that they are the real winners.

“The 2023 presidential election where Obi/Datti ticket on the platform of fairly popular Labour Party dismantled the deep rooted obnoxious political structures, clearly shows that the future belongs to the youths and that they have the power to create a country of their dream.

“It is striking to note that the determined Nigeria Youths refused to be induced by pecuniary consideration, rather they were self-induced by their conscience and genuine desire to change Nigeria for the present and future generation.

“They are the heroes and heroines of this presidential election. They have neutralized corruption and its destructive influence thereby sending deadly blows to the worst virus tormenting Nigeria politics,” the ASITU stated.