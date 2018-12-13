Linus Oota, Lafia

Ahead of 2019 general elections, Ndigbo under the aegis of All Saints Igbo Catholic Community in Nasarawa State, have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), to ensure peaceful and credible conduct of elections in 2019.

They have also promised to commit to peaceful conduct of the elections and supporting the state government and INEC ahead of the polls.

Chairman of the group, Nwagede Michael, made the call at the thanksgiving/end of year celebration and launching of their uniform at Saint Gabriel Catholic Church, Lafia.

He said: “Igbo are a people of destiny who must do all to keep the country (together). Both the young people and the elderly must preach peace at all times especially now that the country is going into crucial elections.

“We must have a home base. Yes, they receive us in Nasarawa; they receive us everywhere in the country, but we must have a strong home base like Israel.

“Once we have a strong home base, then we become useful to Nigeria; that’s the way God wants it.”

“We Igbo are God’s gift to Nigeria. But Nigeria is pushing Igbo down and therefore keeping Nigeria down. But this appears to be the time Igbo will work to enthrone Nigeria and make Nigeria a superpower; that is our assignment and we must make sure that this happens.

“Igbo are egalitarian people; we want to sell that egalitarianism to all Nigerians.

“The elections are almost here. The campaigns are on; Nigerians should be praying to God. If we pray hard enough – Yoruba, Hausas, Igbo – everybody – the elections would be rancour free.”.

Chief Williams Abanonu noted that having set an enviable record during the 2015 general elections, the country cannot afford to bring low that record in 2019, adding: “We must up the ante, because whatever we do will have impact on the continent and serve as a representation of Africa on the global stage.

“We cannot afford to send the wrong signals with our actions or inaction as we prepare for next elections. The world must take positive cues from us that we are ready to improve on our process, that we want to make our electoral process more transparent and commendable. This is because perception matters; as we all know, perception is in fact, a reality.”

“All of us who are gathered here have the responsibility to contribute ideas; INCE should further seek the cooperation of the respective stakeholders: security agencies to ensure strict compliance. It is by so doing that Nigerians can trust the process, and it will be clear to all that the right steps have been taken.”