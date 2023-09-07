By Sunday Ani

All is set for the 53rd Annual Accountants’ Conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), scheduled to hold between October 9 and 13, 2023.

A press statement by the FCA acting Registrar/Chief Executive of the Institute, Mr. Mukaila Lawal, said the conference themed, “Nigeria: Imperatives for Inclusive Development,” would be held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

According the ICAN President, Innocent Iweka Okwuosa, the conference which would bring together thousands of accountants and professionals from various industries in the public and private sectors, would attract different speakers who would talk at the plenary sessions.

Participants will be treated to special attractions like business exhibitions, sports such golf, chess, table tennis, scrabble, lawn tennis competition and novelty football match. There will also be happy hour evening of varieties, Gala nite/dinner with live performance by reputable musician and a standby DJ. There will also be a raffle draw where at least one car will be won as the star prize and many consolation prizes, free access to conference App to view the Conference activities live and discounted airfare by the Conference official airlines.