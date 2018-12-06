In my own view, APC at the national level, I mean President Muhammadu Buhari, with the situation of things in Nigeria, ordinarily should not be re-elected in 2019. He promised while campaigning in 2014 that within three months, his administration would decimate Boko Haram insurgency and equally fix the economy. But going to four years in the saddle, Boko Haram, which they claimed had been technically defeated, to me, has become more daring by killing even more soldiers and intensified its bombing activities. Apart from the insurgency, the wanton killings being carried out by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the country are very alarming. Yet, our president appears helpless and has failed to protect the lives and property of Nigerians, as he swore to do. It is therefore embarrassing for the APC-led FG, to deploy 30, 000 policemen, 17,000 men and officers of the NSCDC, operatives of the DSS and battalions of military, for the election in Ekiti State, yet, herdsmen are roaming freely and killing the people with so much impunity. To me, PMB has proved he is not for all Nigerians, but for a particular section. Therefore, he has nothing to offer in 2019 and should not be re-elected again.

And in Ogun State, I am not surprised at the situation where people have suffered misgovernance. Forget about the road construction, human capital development has been relegated to the background. Health, education and agriculture sectors in the state are comatose. Look at how flood ravaged Abeokuta recently, despite the claim of massive infrastructure development by the incumbent administration. To me, I want a change of party in Ogun next year; APC has failed us.

Egbeyemi Rilwan, retired technocrat

For the betterment of this nation and the development of Nigeria, Buhari should carry on and rescue this nation from wreckage. People are complaining that the president has not been able to fix the economy, what does he want to fix? This is a country that is fully dependent on importation. You cannot control what you don’t produce. Crying and talking about the economy, what betterment did we get in the last several years about this so-called economy they are complaining about? To me, I feel Buhari is working to revive the economy. We should not deceive ourselves; there has been massive corruption in this country. Take Customs for example, we were told that in a particular year, it raked in N162b and only N2b was remitted to the coffers of the government. Look at JAMB too. The annual remittance in the past years was N500m highest. And within the first one year of Prof. Ishiaq Oloyede, appointed by PMB, the annual remittance skyrocketed to N7b! Buhari gave out bailouts to states so that they could pay salaries and quite a number of them used the fund judiciously.