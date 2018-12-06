Niyi Salako is the Chairman, Contact, Mobilisation and Harmonisation Committee of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ogun State. A Special Adviser in the administration of former Governor Gbenga Daniel’s administration, he unfolds the party’s plans to win the governorship election in Ogun next year.

ADC seems to be gathering momentum politically all over the country, particularly in Ogun State, what is the secret?

I think very clearly when you consider the situation of the country and look at the abject poverty, the lack of hope, the security challenges and all those socio-economic problems we are faced with, you would see that the country is in dire need of rescue; rescue from the hands of those who are perpetrating this hardship on the people of this country and particularly in my own state, Ogun State. ADC seems to be a vehicle to rescue the country from the throes of people who have plunged us into this dire situation that we find ourselves. The main political parties have proved that they are no longer fit for purpose in terms of what the aspirations of Nigerians are. An ADC, with its values of empowering the youths, empowering the women, good governance and accountability, seems to be a very attractive option for a lot of people and that’s why you see lot of people joining us. We are indeed the credible third force. We are not just the third force; we are the credible and real third force.

You claimed ADC is the credible alter- native but why is the party trying to go into alliance with some other opposition parties?

I think to resolve the problems of Nigeria; we need a broad-based approach to it. I don’t think there is any political party or indeed any ideology on its own that can take us to the Promised Land. We’ve been talking about a government of national unity for a very long time but in real terms, we’ve never really had it. I think what this coalition is proposing is bringing people of different ideologies together and people of different values together and looking at how indeed we can tackle the problems of the country. If you’ve had the opportunity to see the MoU that was signed, one of the key points of that MoU was restructuring and we’ve been talking about restructuring the country for a very long time. We need to go back to the drawing board and that’s one of the cardinal principles on which the coalition sits and we believe in ADC that the Nigerian formula, if you like, needs to be reviewed in some sense. Yes, we believe that we are strong but I think it would be shortsighted and unreal to say that we are strong enough to do it on our own. I don’t think that anyone is strong enough to do it. And don’t forget you are dealing with a government in power which has the might and power of the state behind them. To unseat a government in power, you need a coalition of forces. That’s what happened when the APC coalesced to unseat the PDP government and that’s perhaps what is going to be required for this coalition to unseat the APC from power.

Former President, Obasanjo recently expressed his preference for ADC. What effect do you think this could have on the fortunes of the party?

I think the first thing to state here is that former President, Obasanjo is not a member of ADC. He is not a card-carrying member of ADC. He might be giving a preference for ADC because of the values of the party and because of some of the people who are in the party. You see, what you need to understand is that, like I said, ADC stands for the values of youth empowerment, women empowerment and really there is a school of thought which says that if things are going to change for the better in this country, it would come from the youth and it would come from the women. Maybe he also sees in ADC the mistakes of the past that maybe he and other leaders have made and saw that ADC is a good vehicle that could correct those mistakes. But it’s important to stress that Chief Obasanjo is not a member of the party and as such, people who call it Obasanjo’s party are not strictly correct. Because how can it be his party when he himself is not a member of the party?