By Damiete Braide

The Center for Legal Support and Inmate Rehabilitation (CELSIR), in collaboration with Readland Global, recently held a one-month creative writing workshop for incarcerated persons in Nigerian correctional facilities.

Aladesanmi Joke, Executive Director, Centre for Legal Support and Inmate Rehabilitation (CELSIR), told Daily Sun the workshop had over 60 persons across different correctional facilities in attendance, and they were taught how to develop their skills, document their stories and increase employability, personal growth and insight.

“The workshop also provided an opportunity for incarcerated persons to express themselves through creative writing,” he said.

The workshop included sessions, where inmates were taught Foundation of Writing, Narrative Techniques, Copywriting, Autobiographies, Screenwriting and entrepreneurial aspects of writing.

Joke further added that CELSIR recognised the power of creativity and self-expression in promoting the rehabilitation and reintegration of incarcerated persons into society.

“The creative writing workshop has provided incarcerated persons with an opportunity to express themselves and develop their writing skills. We believe that programmes like this will help promote rehabilitation and reintegration by empowering individuals with the necessary skills and tools to become productive members of society,” he said.

Also, Mrs. Temiloluwa Adeshina, Readland Global’s Founder and Executive Director, said: “We are thrilled to have partnered with CELSIR to provide this opportunity for incarcerated persons to develop their writing skills. We believe that literacy and writing can be a powerful tool for personal growth and development, and we are proud to have played a part in this important programme.

“The creative writing workshop is one of many educational programmes provided by CELSIR for incarcerated persons in Nigeria. These programmes aim to promote rehabilitation and reintegration by providing access to education and skill training.

She affirmed that CELSIR was committed to providing opportunities for the rehabilitation and reintegration of incarcerated persons in Nigeria, adding, “The success of this workshop is a testament to the power of creativity and the importance of investing in the education and development of incarcerated persons.”