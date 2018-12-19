Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Sule Katagum, has recalled that before the coming of President Muhamadu Buhari, Muslims in the north could worship in mosques as a result of insecurity.

Katagum, who recalled that there was terror all over the country, particularly in northern Nigeria said, “We could not go to the mosque to pray because of Boko Haram.

“A lot of us could not pray. We were afraid of even sending our wives to market as a result of threats and bombings by insurgents,” he recalled.

The deputy governor made the confession when the All Progressives Party (APC) Broom Platform, a media support group, paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Bauchi, on Wednesday.

He said the President Buhari administration has reversed the insecurity that pervaded the country prior to his coming.

He continued, “With the coming of President Buhari, we can now go to mosques without thinking twice, especially Muslims in the north.

“That factor alone should give the Muslims in the north hope.”

Katagum also said that before the inception of the Governor Mohammed Abubakar-led administration in Bauchi State, there was virtually no week that Igbo residing in the state were not killed.

“But since this government came in, there is no record of any Igbo man or woman killed in Bauchi since the past three and a half years.

“The Igbo and indeed every ethnic groups in the state feel at home in Bauchi because of the peace being enjoyed under this dispensation.

“Today, this administration has brought a lot of Nigerians back together.”

The deputy governor described the move by the APC Broom Platform, composed of veteran media practitioners in partnership with both government-owned media and private media outfits to showcase the achievements of the APC administration, as a welcome development.

“They came at a right time because there is a deft of information on the proper activities of President Buhari and the Governor of Bauchi Abubakar’s achievements.

“These men are not ones to blow their trumpets as such some of their achievements are bing downplayed.

“The administration of President Buhari has achieved a lot in terms of security, infrastructure’s development and bringing sanity back to the economy and these achievements should be put on the shine for all to see”

Speaking earlier, the leader of the APC Broom Platform, Dr. Tom Ohikere, said the media team was formed to unleash the full potentials of Buhari’s achievements ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Ohikere said, “We are taking the message to the doorsteps of those misinforming Nigerians and specifically to the doorstep of the PDP group. We are veterans.