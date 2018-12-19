Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A former Speaker of House of Representatives and Ogun State governorship candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Dimeji Bankole, says if he is elected governor come 2019, local government autonomy will be his major priority.

Bankole, who also declared that he would return power to the people as a governor, stated this while addressing his supporters and party faithful in Ewekoro local government area of the state .

According to him, local government governments as the fastest means through which dividends of democracy could reach the nooks and crannies, must not be allowed to be comatose but remain vibrant and functional.

He added that local government autonomy would enhance employment generation, which he said is in tandem with his plans for mass employment.

Bankole, however, decried the undue interference in the running of local government administration by state governments, adding the autonomy development of the tier of government would further propel development at the grassroots.

“The local government is meant to be autonomous from the state government.

“If I am elected governor of the state in 2019, my administration will ensure local government autonomy, I will return power to the people.

“The local government will be made relevant to the people at the grassroots, because they will have direct access to their allocations from the federated account.

“All avenues for local governments to generate revenues internally will not be taken over from them”. ADP governorship hopeful submitted.