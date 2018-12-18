The governor vowed to do everything within his powers to ensure that peace returned to their area and regretted the incidents of herdsmen attacks

Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has acknowledged that he is fully aware of the suffering of the Tiv in the state as a result of the herdsmen attacks.

He stated this at Government House, Lafia, while distributing ten trailers of relief materials and N5 million cash to ten Tiv communities in the state that were devastated by herdsmen attacks.

He admitted that he was a living witness to the plight of the Tiv in the state who have suffered in different forms as a result of the attacks on them.

The governor vowed to do everything within his powers to ensure that peace permanently returned to their area and regretted the unfortunate incidents of herdsmen attacks which have claimed lives and lots of properties.

He thank the victims for their patience and understanding with his government and promised to continue to come to their aid, while urging them to always find ways of resolving crisis among themselves.

He explained that although the IDPS were not physically present in the camp, he was aware that most of them were staying with their relatives whose houses were not destroyed during the crisis and thanked them for their patients.

President of Tiv Development Association (TIDA), Nasarawa State, Mr Boniface Ifer, thanked the governor for identifying with the Tiv in their time of need and urged him to do more for the people.

Earlier in the day, the governor chaired the APC expanded caucus meeting of all stakeholders in the state to strategise on ways of winning the 2019 elections.

Speaking after the meeting, Chairman of Campaign Council in the state, Mr Ahmed Aliyu Wadada, expressed hope that the party would win the 2019 general elections in the state as there was no meaningful opposition to the party.

Wadada who was the governorship aspirant of the party said all the campaign team members were people of proven integrity who were committed to delivering APC in the state.